Van Outen faces spider phobia
- Published
Denise van Outen has faced up to her fear of spiders by handling a tarantula for a part in a short film.
The TV presenter, who became a mum earlier this year, posed with the eight-legged creature as part of arachnophobia [fear of spiders] therapy.
She said: "I have never been good with spiders - I'm the stand-on-the-bed-screaming type.
"At times I felt like the spiders were crawling all around me.
"I came out a far braver and calmer lady and was even prepared to hold a spider afterwards."
A range of spiders, bugs and nasties like widows and tarantulas were filmed, with narration by actor Ralf Little.
Van Outen was being filmed in 3D for the launch of new TV channel Sky 3D.
The film will also be shown at BugWorld until 5 September.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.