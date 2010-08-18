Sony announce extra hard drive storage on PlayStation 3
- Published
Sony has unveiled two new models of PlayStation 3 which have larger hard drives.
The existing 250GB model will be replaced by a 320GB version which will be sold as an exclusive PlayStation Move bundle costing £284.88.
From October the 120GB model will be phased out and replaced by a 160GB version which will cost £249.99 - the same price as the original.
The announcement came at the gamescom video games conference in Cologne.
Sony said the extra storage was being offered because of the increase in downloadable games and films.
It was confirmed that the PlayStation Move, Sony's new motion control offering, will be released in the UK on 15 September.
Other competition
The motion controller will come in at £34.99, the navigation controller will cost £24.99 and a starter pack will be sold at £49.99.
Earlier in the week Xbox revealed that its new hands free motion control system Kinect would hit UK shelves on 10 November.
For people who already have the Xbox console it will cost £129.99 and come with one free game.
Nintendo's new 3DS hand-held console is also due out before March next year, possibly in time for Christmas.
Sony also announced at gamescom that ITV Player will be added to the PS3 in the UK, along with Animax in Germany, TV3 in Spain, Yahoo!7's PLUS7 service in Australia, YLE in Finland and an expanded NOS service in Holland.