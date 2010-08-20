Get Cape eBay Pakistan aid gig raises £2,000
- Published
Get Cape, Wear Cape, Fly's Sam Duckworth has raised more than £2,000 for Oxfam's Pakistan flood relief fund after auctioning off one of his own gigs on eBay.
Duckworth, who said he'd play acoustically in the living room of the highest bidder, will now play a show for a fan in Worcester.
After 40 offers, the auction was won by a bid of £2,110.
Last week Duckworth said: "Let's hope we can raise a lot of money to help this nation in times of desperate need."
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.