This Is England star 'buzzing' over new series
This Is England star Thomas Turgoose says he jumped at the chance to work on the TV update of the film.
The 18-year-old, who plays Shaun, hits the small screen this week as a four-part series kicks off on Channel 4.
"I was more than happy to jump on board," he admitted.
"I was buzzing about it as soon as I found out it was going to happen."
The original feature, set in 1983, told the tale of a young boy who befriends an older group of skinheads to help him through a tough time in his life.
Based loosely on the upbringing of director Shane Meadows it was a big hit with fans and critics, winning the 2008 Bafta for best British film.
Turgoose says his character in This Is England '86 has just done his GCSEs and has "been through a lot of stuff" but just "wants to make his dad proud".
In the film, Shaun struggles to cope with the his father's death in the Falklands War.
Losing his mum
The Grimsby actor's real-life mother died in 2005 and he admits there are "a lot of similarities" between himself and the character he plays in the series.
The cast and crew helped the young star through that difficult time and he speaks with affection about the family bond between them.
"[They] were really supportive," he says.
"We had a funeral, and it was really crazy because I was sat at mine waiting to go and a bus pulled up out the front and everybody from This Is England got off."
It's been four years since the original film, but Turgoose says he kept in touch with the cast, in particular Stephen Graham (who plays Combo) and his wife Hannah.
"They're just like the most amazing people," he says. "If I ever need to talk to anyone about anything I can always give them a ring."
The actor, who also appeared in Meadows' 2008 film Somers Town, says he loves the anonymity of living in Grimsby and enjoys regular things like playing football and hanging out with his mates.
"Nobody really cares about what I do," he reveals.
"All my friends that I hang around with talk about my mate Demi, who works in a jewellery store in the middle of the town. They talk about her work more than mine."
Shane Meadows has already revealed he's considering another update of the This Is England story, probably set in the 1990 Manchester rave scene.
Given the close bond Turgoose has with the cast and characters, it's something he wouldn't have to think about twice.
"I'd never say no," admits the 18-year-old.
This is England '86 starts on Tuesday 7 September on Channel 4 at 10pm.