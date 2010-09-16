First plus-size fashion show held in NY
By Sima Kotecha
Newsbeat US reporter
- Published
For the first time ever, New York Fashion Week has dedicated a show to plus-size clothes.
Models from a UK size 16 and above took to the catwalk in Manhattan to showcase a range of outfits for the fuller figure.
Twenty-one-year-old plus-size model Lizzie Miller is known for her curvier body.
She came into the spotlight recently when Glamour magazine published an un-airbrushed nude photo of her revealing what some described as a roll of fat on her tummy.
The model, from California, told Newsbeat she hopes to be a positive example to other women by appearing in the show.
"It's such a great positive step for the fashion industry and I think it's only going to grow bigger from here," she said.
"I'm really excited that I was a part of it today.
"I'm just trying to be a positive example of putting out a different body type because everyone has different body types and not everyone fits into that pigeon hole waif-like body."
Lizzy is a UK size 16, weighs around 12 and a half stone and is 5ft 11in.
She said she hoped the show would prove an inspiration to fashion designers.
"It just showed healthy women walking on the runway and being happy and beautiful and making the clothes look great.
"I hope that other designers can catch on that these girls look just as good in the clothes as the skinny girls."