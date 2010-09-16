Charlatans drummer 'stops breathing' during gig
- Published
Charlatans drummer Jon Brookes "stopped breathing" during a gig in Philadelphia (15 September), before receiving treatment from a doctor attending the show.
A crowd member at venue Johnny Brenda's helped Brookes before paramedics arrived and he was taken to hospital.
A statement on the band's website said: "Early into the set Brookes suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing."
They added that the drummer had been "responding well to treatment".
The sticksman was taken to Philadelphia's St Joseph's hospital but has now been transferred to a larger hospital in the city.
The note from the band added: "His condition is said to be improving and doctors believe there will be no long term effects on his health."
Fans are asked to check the band's website for information about how it will affect their remaining tour dates.
They're scheduled to play tonight (16 September) in Montreal, Canada.