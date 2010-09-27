Label gives Sugababes time to make next album 'perfect'
By Frances Cronin
Newsbeat entertainment reporter
- Published
Sugababes say their record company is giving them as much time as they need to get their next album right.
Their last record Sweet 7 got to number 14 and followed drama when founding member Keisha Buchanan left the band, claiming it wasn't her choice.
Former Eurovision contender Jade Ewen joined in her place.
Heidi Range says their label is giving them space to get it right this time: "We haven't been given a time limit on when it's got to be ready."
She added: "Our label have been so supportive, they've given us basically the time we need to experiment and get it 100%."
Stress
Amelle Berrabah also took time out from the band last year to be treated in a clinic for nervous exhaustion.
She's happy their record company aren't pressuring them: "They've been really supportive. They are really happy with all the success we've had so far.
"They give us a lot of control over our career which we're very lucky to have because not many people in this industry do any more.
"It's nice we can really take our time and work with the particular people we want to work with and release it when we feel like it's perfect."
They plan to do some writing in the States next year but Heidi says the album won't have a particularly American sound.
She said: "We want to work with some American producers that we worked with last time but we want to try different things and see what works for us."
Jade had to rerecord Keisha's vocals for the last album and says she's happy to be involved from the start this time round.
"We've enjoyed working together," she said. "It's really nice trying to find out different tastes and things that influence you as a three-piece.
"Obviously we've been singing and performing together loads on the road but it'll be nice to be involved in the creative process from the beginning."
Sugababes say they hope to release new material next year.
In the meantime, the trio are spending time launching their own range of three perfumes in time for Christmas.