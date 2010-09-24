Soldier's 'instinct' saved colleagues from grenade
Interview by Tulip Mazumdar
Newsbeat presenter
- Published
Lance Corporal James Lee McKie, of 3rd Battalion, The Rifles is to be given the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross for saving the lives of two colleagues in a grenade attack in Afghanistan.
The 29-year-old is amongst 131 members of the armed forces who are set to receive medals in the latest Operational Awards List.
He explained to Newsbeat how he came to be in line for the honour, which he described as "the second highest level of bravery award after the Victoria Cross".
__________________________________________________________
"I was involved in an operation to provide security in the Sangin District Centre. My section came under heavy and accurate fire from the enemy.
"I'd been in a firefight with the enemy for around half an hour, the enemy outflanked us so they moved into a position behind us and they threw a grenade onto a rooftop where I was sat with Captain Kerr and Rifleman Matthew Holtman.
"The grenade basically landed at my feet and right next to Captain Kerr. He dived out of the way, I dived towards the grenade.
"I picked it up and threw it off the roof, exposing myself to the enemy. If they had fired they definitely would've hit me.
"The grenade exploded as I threw it away, and the enemy still firing at us we fought back into a safe area.
"The first thing I thought was, 'I hope it doesn't hurt too much if I'm unsuccessful in throwing it off the roof'.
"At no stage did I think I was ever going to fail, I really backed myself in that moment. I was outrageously confident.
"My main thought was for the other two guys because I didn't want them to get hurt and that was my main motivating factor for doing what I did.
"You don't have any time at all. I just went with it. I was consciously aware of what was happening but I moved instinctively and just did it. I didn't think about anything else.
"I was very lucky, the injuries that I did sustain were really minor. I had a few bits of shrapnel in my face and my arm.
"I was evacuated the day after the incident and had the shrapnel removed, an infection treated and I went back out and finished the tour."
The awards will be presented by the Queen, are for actions from 1 October 2009 to 31 March 2010.