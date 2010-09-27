Labour's new leader settles in
There have been plenty of parties in central Manchester over the last few days.
Hundreds of Labour MPs and supporters have picked their new leader then spent hours in bars and restaurants mulling over whether he's the right man for the job.
Elsewhere, 19-year-old Will is one of thousands of students reaching the end of his Freshers Week.
He's been too busy partying to follow the news closely but he's at least heard of Ed Miliband: "He's the new Labour party leader - that's pretty much all I know".
He adds: "Hasn't he been in the shadow of his brother for the past 20 years?"
Everyone thought a Miliband would win this race to replace Gordon Brown - but most people thought it would be older brother David.
Ed followed David into the Labour party - and he used to introduce himself to people as "the other Miliband".
But, under Labour's complex voting system, Ed overtook his older brother at the very last minute - to pip him to the post of party leader.
"Nice haircut"
Ellie's spent this week showing the Manchester nightlife to international students.
She laughs when she's asked what she knows about Ed Miliband.
"Well, he's got a really nice haircut."
Then, after a think: "his brother probably hates him right now - a lot."
There have been stories for weeks about the brotherly bond between Ed and David being stretched to breaking point by this leadership race.
Publicly though, they're careful to say everything's okay between them.
Callum, 18, and 24 year old Estelle are students too but they're here with the Labour party conference.
They're both big fans of Ed.
Callum says, "It's fantastic. He's young, he's energetic, he's quite cool - but he's serious as well".
"He's really approachable," adds Estelle. "He's the kind of guy you'd imagine having a pint with and that's a really good quality in someone running the country".
'Red Ed'
Ed Miliband was the climate change minister in Gordon Brown's government - so a lot of environmentalists are enthusiastic that he is now in charge of the party.
He's been critical of the Iraq War and of past internal fighting in the Labour ranks.
By putting himself forward for a position that most people thought belonged to his brother, he's shown he won't let niceties get in the way of what he wants.
But not everyone in Labour is convinced he'll be a good or a strong leader.
It was only the support of workers' groups the unions that gave him his advantage over his brother.
That support's already earned him the nickname 'Red Ed' - after the traditional symbolic colour of the unions.
He says he won't be pushed around - but there are fears he won't be able to stand up to them in future.
One other thing people are nervous about - he's talked about Labour's current plan to tackle the UK's debt as just "a starting point".
It's got some people predicting he might water those ideas down and promise to cut debt more slowly.