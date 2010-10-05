Dave Grohl 'sues' Scissor Sisters over flashing at gig
- Published
Dave Grohl has done a spoof interview claiming he is suing the Scissor Sisters after Jake Shears flashed on stage.
Grohl pretends to break down as he speaks about his emotional distress after he witnessed the events at a recent gig.
Grohl told Scissor Sisters TV, Shears stripped down to his underwear and then revealed almost all.
He says: "I heard screams, I started to feel dizzy and then I felt sick."
Speaking to a fake news reader Grohl says he is suing the band for $75m and claims he still suffers from flashbacks.
Hamming it up even more we're told how life hasn't been the same since the gig and he now suffers from "anxiety, panic, chills and explosive diarrhoea."
