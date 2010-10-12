Who have Scotland got to fear in their Euro qualifier?
By David Garrido
Newsbeat sports reporter
- Published
Scotland face their toughest Euro qualifier yet with the visit of the world champions Spain to Hampden Park.
Xavi, Cesc Fabregas and Fernando Torres all miss the game through injury, so who's going to impress most on the pitch?
Newsbeat's sports reporter David Garrido's picked out three more men to watch.
IKER CASILLAS
It's been one of England's biggest problems for a while - having a dependable goalie.
With Casillas, Spain never needed to worry about deciding who's number one, because he's arguably the best keeper on the planet, not just in his own country.
Casillas is a superb shot stopper, but also commanding in his area and marks it out as his own.
He has a calm mentality, but he's able to get into his defenders if he needs to, which he doesn't all that often.
There's no David James or Rob Green-esque wobbles from Iker. He's just too good.
ANDRES INIESTA
He's the man who finally put away the "dirty" Dutch and scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final.
Chelsea fans also know him as the man whose blistering injury time strike knocked them out of the Champions' League semi-finals two seasons ago.
Iniesta is involved in almost every creative move when playing either for Spain or his club Barcelona, with technical ability that often borders on the ridiculous.
In short, he's a nightmare for opposition defenders.
Oh, and his name rhymes with fiesta which is Spanish for party.
DAVID VILLA
He moved from Valencia to Barcelona for 40 million Euros (£35m) in May but despite having that price tag hanging over him, it didn't affect him at all at the World Cup, becoming joint top scorer with five goals over the tournament.
Villa can score spectacular goals from distance or the sort of tap-ins in the six yard box that are a striker's bread and butter.
Luckily for him, playing for Spain is now almost the same as playing for Barca, seeing as a lot of his teammates feature in the national side too.
The only downside about Villa is his goatee.