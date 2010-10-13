Home nations crash in European 2012 qualifiers
By David Garrido
Newsbeat sports reporter in Glasgow
- Published
It was a bad night for all four home nations in the European 2012 qualifiers. England drew at home with minnows Montenegro, Northern Ireland drew away to the Faroe Islands while Scotland and Wales both lost.
ENGLAND
How have they done?
It all looked rosy after the wins over Bulgaria and Switzerland - England were playing with freedom, and some of the young players were showing real promise, but they really should have beaten Montenegro at Wembley too…instead, they're three points behind them in second place in the group.
What do they need to do?
Get Wayne Rooney to rediscover his ruthless streak and carry on bringing through the youngsters. Fabio Capello mustn't take Wales lightly either - even if they don't qualify themselves, the next best thing for the Welsh would be to scupper England's campaign.
What you're saying on Facebook.
Adam Robinson thinks Fabio Capello got the tactics all wrong. He said: "Montenegro were always going to sit back, yet he plays 4-4-2 with defensive midfielder!"
Stuart Gaynor says it was a frustrating night for England but says "we are still in good shape to top the group as we have a game in hand on Montenegro. For all of those annoyed at England last night, at least we didn't lose 4-1 like Wales did."
Colin Hardy said: "I'd be more worried if we weren't creating chances at all, but we are, just not converting them!"
Heidi Johnson wrote: "I refuse to watch England play now after the World Cup fiasco... bunch of egomaniacs."
SCOTLAND
How have they done?
Average. It was Braveheart stuff in the defeat to Spain, but they were negative against the Czech Republic and only just scraped a win at home to Liechtenstein. Craig Levein's tactics have been a bit strange, especially the infamous 4-6-0 formation in Prague. He's having to learn quickly.
What do they need to do?
Not panic. Spain should walk the group anyway, and the Scots are still in with a shout of second place. Winning the next two games at home is key, and then away to Liechtenstein as well - nine points from those matches would give them a chance of a play-off place.
What you're saying on Facebook.
Ally Hodge says, "Scotland got beat 3-2, at least we played well against Spain and got our chances. England drew with Montenegro."
Euan McLean says he's proud of Scotland's efforts and "just wish we could play the same when it came to smaller teams".
Steve Hall said: "OK. Scotland lost last night, but they were up against the World Champions. England couldn't even score last night, they were a total joke against Montenegro!!!"
Stuart Burns asks: "Out of all the games last night, which one was the most enjoyable to watch? I think most would agree it was the Scotland game! If England had even half the pride and passion as the Scots showed last night you would have blown Montenegro away!"
WALES
How have they done?
Awful. John Toshack's last match in charge was the 1-0 defeat in Montenegro, and Brian Flynn hasn't done much for his chances of getting the job permanently with two defeats during his caretaker stint.
What do they need to do?
Give up? Pray? Oh, and find a new manager. The best use for this qualifying campaign from now on is to blood some new players and get a settled squad.
What you're saying on Facebook.
Jonathan Childs said: "I don't really watch football but Wales 1 Switzerland 4, being a Welshman even I cringe at that!"
NORTHERN IRELAND
How have they done?
The first two games were excellent performances to beat Slovenia away and then hold Italy at home. But the draw with the Faroe Islands has taken the gloss off it slightly. Still, they haven't lost yet and in a tight group, they might just nick second place.
What do they need to do?
Not lose confidence after the result in the Faroes, and somehow get David Healy scoring again. He was brilliant in the last Euro qualifying campaign. Healy's goals could be the difference between the play-offs and missing out again.
What you're saying on Facebook.
Stuarty Simpson said Northern Ireland were very, very poor. He said: "Created absolutely nothing going forward when they had a striker who is currently in great form! Too many passes when the ball should've been put in the box to cause problems."