Football fans argue over Wayne Rooney's next club
By Jim Taylor
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
England striker Wayne Rooney has put out a statement confirming he wants to end his stay at Old Trafford.
Rooney says the club hasn't been able to convince him it can still attract the world's best players.
Local rivals Manchester City have already been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, even though he can't be sold until January.
Newsbeat's been speaking to football fans to find out if they want Rooney playing for their club, and what they've got to offer.
Charlie is 21 and a Chelsea fan
"Wayne Rooney should come to Stamford Bridge because we're the best team on earth!
"Also because we've got a very old squad now and we need to start reinvesting.
"He's one of the best players in the world so why not play for the best club in the world.
"I think the London lifestyle might suit him too.
"It's like David Beckham. You're buying a brand aren't you? £50 million sounds like a reasonable price."
Jacob is 22 and a Leicester fan
"We've just signed Sven Goran Eriksson so that's a major factor and we're going to win the Championship.
"It'd definitely be a big step down for him though!
"I hate to say it but it looks as though he's going to go cross town to Manchester City."
Tim is 27 and an Arsenal fan
"I wouldn't have him. I just can't stick him because he's been playing for United for so long.
"I think he's past it. I think he's had so much go on that I can't see him getting back to what he was like.
"I don't think Wenger would be tempted.
"I think he'll go to Man City, or Chelsea if they're lucky.
Simon is 25 and a Southampton fan
"We're in the top five richest clubs in the country so the money's there.
"In theory we could afford him but I think it's a bit unlikely to be fair.
"It would be nice but I wouldn't get my hopes up.
"I would assume he's going to go abroad.
"I don't think Ferguson's going to send him off to one of his top competitors in the Premier League.
Maxine is 16 and an Arsenal fan
"I think we should definitely sign him.
"I think he'd do really well for us.
"I doubt he'd come here but if we could get him he'd do a good job."