Xbox Kinect goes on sale in the UK
Xbox's hands-free control system Kinect has gone on sale in the UK.
Hundreds of stores across the country opened at midnight so gamers could get their hands on the £130 gadget.
The add-on plugs into the Xbox 360 and uses a motion sensor, camera and microphone so people can play games without a controller, instead using their body movement and voice.
Microsoft has spent nearly a decade developing the technology behind Kinect and hopes to sell five million worldwide.
It will go up against the Nintendo Wii and Sony's recently launched PlayStation Move in the Christmas sales battle.
Nintendo is also launching a 3D handheld console, but this won't now be available until next March.
Newsbeat went to a Game store in Milton Keynes for the midnight opening. These people were there to buy Kinect.
Liam, 22, from Milton Keynes
"It's a whole new experience and seems really exciting. I want to see what the next generation of gaming is all about.
"Controllers have always been good but they're getting a bit old hat, and anyone will be able to have a go at this.
"You can also do cool things like tell it to pause a film and not have to get the controller - a bit lazy but great!"
Michael, 21, from Luton
"I've had an Xbox for seven years and used to play it a lot but not so much any more. I'm just looking for something new so I want to try this.
"It uses completely different technology - you just move your body.
"I'd like to see some more first person shooters for Kinect or something like FIFA - hopefully the games won't be so like the ones on the Nintendo Wii."
Steven, 29, from Milton Keynes
"I've already played a trial and I thought it was awesome.
"It's better than the Wii - you don't have to hold a pad - you can sit there and drink a cup of tea while you play.
"It's just a fun game all round - I think it's better than anything else around."
Josh, 19, from Milton Keynes
"I love my Xbox and this is going to revolutionise the way I play. I think it's making a much bigger leap than any other consoles.
"You can just be yourself and the game will play through. It will open the Xbox up to a bigger family audience but it doesn't necessarily lose any of the hardcore gaming.
"I'd love to play Gears of War 3 through Kinect, and I'd like to see a more serious driving game too like Need for Speed."
Mickey, 19 from Milton Keynes
"It's a step up from what PS3 are doing at the moment with Move, which is a good concept, but you've still got a remote in your hand, and this is freehand.
"It might keep you fit as well - though that depends on what you're playing. You might just sit on the couch and play."
Grant, 20 from Milton Keynes
"Hopefully it'll be as good as it looks - I can't wait to play it. I watched a preview of Fighting Uncaged and that looked pretty good. More fighting and fitness games would be good.
"My other half is looking forward to it as well. My little boy will want to play it all the time too but he's got to go to school hasn't he?"