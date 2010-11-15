David Haye and Audley Harrison fight 'a farce' say fans
By Nomia Iqbal
Newsbeat reporter in Manchester
- Published
After eight months of trash talk and hype, it took just three rounds for WBA heavyweight champion David Haye to knock out former friend and Olympic gold medallist Audley Harrison.
Fans at the sold out MEN Arena in Manchester were left disappointed at a fight that rarely produced any punches.
It was the biggest all-British boxing fight in decades and Haye was widely tipped to win.
But for fans inside the arena watching, the hype wasn't worth it.
Harrison was booed and heckled out of the ring after losing in the third round.
Dan: 'I predicted it would end in the third round'
"It didn't start off well, the first two rounds were so boring.
"I expected a lot more for the cash I paid.
"Even though I put money on it going to the third round, it didn't live up to the hype.
"I'd like my money back please Audley."
Nash: 'Harrison is a joke'
"I paid a lot of money to see this and was hoping it would get to round nine.
"Audley Harrison seemed tactical, he didn't throw a punch and looked timid.
"Even David Haye didn't have a game plan.
"Harrison is a joke, he needs to retire."
Kelly: 'Obviously in it for the money'
"I've been excited about it for ages, but it didn't live up to the hype at all.
"I was backing David Haye all the way but expected a bigger fight.
"The first two rounds were so boring and after Haye won, Harrison just looked like he had nothing to say.
"Obviously in it for the money."
Will, Alex, Mungo: 'Haye needs a genuine challenge now'
Will: "We're massive David Haye fans but we knew this was a money fight.
"There was never any doubt of that. Haye needs to take on the Klitschko brothers now if he wants to really prove himself."
Alex: "That's it for Audley. Go back to LA, take your millions and live happily ever after mate.
"His left hook was always a threat but he couldn't make it far enough for that to happen."
Mungo: "Try punching at least once Audley, you may have stood a chance."