Call of Duty: Black Ops sets record of £400m in 5 days
The publishers of Call of Duty: Black Ops say the game has "shattered" the previous record for biggest entertainment release of all time.
It's beaten everything from the biggest blockbuster movies to the best selling albums.
Activision has released sales figures showing the game made more than £400 million in its first five days.
It comes just one year after the game's predecessor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, set the previous record.
It made £340 million in the same period.
The company's CEO Robert Kotick said: "Call of Duty has become the first entertainment property in history to set five-day launch records for two consecutive years across all forms of entertainment.
"The title's success illustrates the mass appeal of interactive entertainment as millions of consumers are choosing to play (the game) at unprecedented levels."
According to Microsoft the game also set two new records for Xbox Live.
More than 5.9 million multiplayer hours were logged playing the game by the end of launch day (9 November).
In all more than 2.6 million gamers played it on launch day.
Set during the Cold War this time-hopping edition takes players to locations like Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cuba and Russia.
But it is facing competition in the first person shooter genre in the run-up to Christmas.
Other traditionally successful titles like Halo and Medal of Honor have also released new editions over the last couple of months, although neither has come close to the kind of figures being generated by Black Ops.