England start The Ashes cricket series in Australia
- Published
It's one of the smallest trophies in world sport, yet undoubtedly one of the most important.
The Ashes urn, rumoured to contain the burnt remains of a cricket stump, is once more up for grabs as Australia host England in the five test series.
Australia have not been beaten by a visiting England side for 24 years.
Four years ago in 2006-07, the visitors suffered an embarrassing 5-0 thrashing, their biggest defeat in more than 80 years.
But England won the last series 18 months ago in Britain and there is a real sense of optimism around this year too.
The whole team is hitting form at the right time and morale is high.
Australia, on the other hand, are in turmoil.
Until they beat Sri Lanka earlier this month, the Aussies had suffered seven consecutive international defeats.
If they do lose, Ricky Ponting will be the first Australian captain to lose three Ashes series in more than 100 years.
'Lack of legends'
Michael, 24, from Norwich, has been saving for 18 months to head down under to watch the Ashes.
"I'm really excited," he says. "And really looking forward to making up for the embarrassment of four years ago.
"It's definitely the best chance we've had to win in the 23 years since we last won down under.
"We have a settled team, we've been playing consistently good cricket for the last few years and I think Australia have got a lot of question marks.
"They haven't got legends like Warne, McGrath, Hayden or Gilchrist."
But Michael also knows that underestimating the Aussies at home could be a big mistake.
"They are very strong at home. They have got their support, and in technical terms they do very well with the Kookaburra ball which England can struggle with."
So who does he think are the match winners for England?
"You've got to look at Strauss. He's playing really well plus he's the captain and the Australians do target the captain.
"Then you have to say our bowling attack, particularly Graeme Swann, Broad and Finn. They could do the damage this time around."
The first test is in Brisbane and Michael thinks that could be key.
"The Gabba is always a tricky place to go," he said.
"We've not got a good record there but if we can come out without losing that will set us up really nicely for the rest of the series."