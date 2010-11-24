Student fees protests - the view from Scotland
By Ben Mundy
Newsbeat reporter in Glasgow
- Published
It's not just in England where protests about tuition fees have been going on.
At the moment, students in Scotland dont pay to go to uni, but that could change as the government looks at ways to cut its public service bill.
Tuition fees were scrapped there 10 years ago and graduate fees were stopped in 2008.
The Scottish government says it's considering all sensible ideas on how higher education should be funded.
But, in an effort to reassure protestors, it says the tuition fee option is definitely not one of them.
Newsbeat's been to Glasgow's George Square to see what students think.
Danny, 17
"Introducing fees would be outrageous. I couldn't afford to go to uni if tuition fees were introduced.
"I can understand why they may need to bring them in, but I also appreciate why people will be protesting."
Chris
"I think it's a joke. In this day and age you shouldn't have to pay for an education.
"A few years ago it used to be only rich people who could go to university and that's not right.
"I think everyone's entitled to an education. To me - introducing fees will just be keeping the rich, rich, and the poor, poor."
Nicole, 18
"I'm a student and get help with my university costs already.
"For people who don't get help then the idea of fees will cause them problems.
"I think it will put people off going to university because they wont be able to afford it."
George, 20
"I would imagine it would limit the choices for a lot of people if we did have to pay. But it seems that the government need us to start paying.
"Although financially a lot of people wouldnt be able to go to uni."