Troops in Afghanistan show off Movember moustaches
British servicemen in Afghanistan's Helmand Province have been showing off their charity-inspired moustaches.
Members of the Army and the RAF are taking part in the 'Movember' event which sees blokes trying to cultivate upper lip fuzz during November.
It's to raise awareness and money for prostate cancer, the number one cancer among men in the UK.
The lads pictured above are all based at the headquarters of Task Force Helmand in the city of Lashkar Gah.
Flight Lieutenant Paul Winnister, a RAF pilot who works coordinating air support for troops on the ground, says he may now keep his moustache - at least for the rest of his six month operational tour.
"People laughed at first but I think they're used to it now. I'm a bit more worried about what my girlfriend will think about it when I get home - but I think I might like to keep it."
'Awful and itchy'
Growing a moustache has carried some drawbacks for the men apparently.
Corporal Russ Wickham from Bognor Regis isn't impressed.
"It's awful, really itchy, food gets caught in it all the time," he says.
Getting in trouble with the other half is also a concern for Captain Charles Lee, from Kettering.
He's not holding up much hope of it staying when he returns home and says he's also having to take a bit of banter from the men he leads.
"It's not ideal that my men have started laughing at me," he admits. "But it's all in a good cause."
36,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year and 250,000 live with the disease.
As well as the soldiers in Helmand and the public, the Movember itch has also been taken up by England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who's playing in the Ashes in Australia, and Birmingham City footballer Keith Fahey.
The Premier League midfielder was seen proudly sporting a thin moustache during his team's recent match with Chelsea.