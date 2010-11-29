David Beckham feeling positive about World Cup bid
- Published
David Beckham says he's feeling "positive" about England's chances of hosting the 2018 World Cup.
The former England captain will fly to Zurich this week to help promote their bid ahead of the vote on Thursday (December 2).
Becks has been visiting the Olympic Stadium in east London, getting an update on how preparations for the 2012 games are going.
He told reporters: "Hopefully I will make a difference."
But he's not alone when it comes to trying to get the finals for England:
"There are many people, like Prince William, who have been involved and working hard for the bid and to get it to this final point."
As for tonight's (November 29) Panorama looking at the whole World Cup bidding process, Beckham isn't worried.
The programme is expected to be critical of FIFA and all the lobbying that goes on to secure the World Cup.
Some think that coming in the wake of a Sunday Times World Cup investigation, it could make football bosses vote against the England bid.
But Beckham remains convinced: "We've got confidence, we're not over confident because we know there are other great countries that are going for this as well
"But we believe that we've put up the best bid that we can put up. That's all we can ask of ourselves."