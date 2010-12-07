England fans celebrate Ashes win against Australia
- Published
It took England just over an hour to take six wickets against Australia to go 1-0 up in the Ashes.
Australia lost by an innings and 71 runs in the second test in Adelaide.
But bowler Stuart Broad's been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with torn abdominal muscles.
England fan Michael says it was an amazing game to be watching live because every Australian fan was telling them they'd draw.
Here's his verdict on what happened.
_______________________________________________________
Expected rain failed to save Australia as they resumed on day five 137 runs behind on 238-4.
"Every Aussie was telling us, 'Don't worry mate. You're not going to win. It's going to rain tomorrow. You better finish it in the first session.'
"Broady (Stuart Broad) was out, he wasn't going to bowl.
"Then when [Michael] Hussey was dropped I think a few of us were fearing the worst.
"But then as soon as that first wicket went down, the win was on the cards."
After Michael Hussey fell for 52 in the sixth full over, James Anderson struck twice with successive deliveries.
"The Barmy Army went crazy. [James] Anderson got two in two including getting [Ryan] Harris. It was unbelievable."
Graeme Swann took the final wicket an hour before lunch by bowling Peter Siddle to finish with figures of 5-91.
"As soon as we got [Brad] Haddin out, which [James] Anderson bowled an absolute beauty, it was just a matter of time and Swanny [Graeme Swann] just cleared up the tail and it was happy days.
"Swanny deserved everything he got today. He bowled brilliantly.
"If there are any Aussies out there, this is why the guy is the best spin bowler in the world.
"If there were any doubts, they are completely gone."
England only need to draw the five-match series to retain the Ashes.
It's the tourists now ahead as the series moves west to Perth for the third Test beginning on 16 December.
"It was just an amazing feeling, honestly.
"The Barmy Army just went absolutely mad.
"We only have to win one game out of the last three.
"We're going into Perth now 1-0 up. Happy days."