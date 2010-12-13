Red Dead Redemption wins four Spike TV gaming awards
- Published
Red Dead Redemption has won four prizes at this year's video game awards in Los Angeles, including game of the year.
The Rockstar Games title also took home best song, original score and downloadable content.
Other winners at the Spike TV event included Mass Effect 2, which won best Xbox 360 game and Super Mario Galaxy 2, which won best Wii game.
The ceremony in LA also featured trailers for forthcoming games and a performance from My Chemical Romance.
This year's broadcast featured previews of Mass Effect 3, Batman: Arkham City and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception.
Other winners included God of War III with two awards (PlayStation 3, graphics) with StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty (PC game) and God of War: Ghost of Sparta (hand-held).
The programme was hosted by Cats & Dogs actor Neil Patrick Harris, who won the best performance by a human male.
He provided the voice of Peter Parker and Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions.