Lady Gaga tops Spotify's top 100 singles and albums
- Published
Lady Gaga has claimed the top spot in Spotify's list of the most streamed tracks and records of 2010 in the UK.
The US singer's song Telephone was the number one single with The Fame Monster beating Florence And The Machine and Mumford & Sons in the album rundown.
B.o.B track Airplanes, Lady Gaga's Bad Romance, Mumford & Sons' The Cave and Rihanna's Rude Boy make up the rest of the top five singles.
The Fame Monster was also the top album in Sweden, France and Spain.
The site launched major changes earlier this year to try to move towards social networking.
Users can now swap and share music tracks as well as allowing them to check out what their friends are listening to.
They will also be able to import their friends from Facebook and their songs from iTunes.
Spotify is available across parts of Europe but hasn't launched in the US.