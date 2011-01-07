Microsoft Xbox outsells Sony's PlayStation 3 in 2010
By Dan Whitworth
Newsbeat technology reporter
- Published
Microsoft's Xbox 360 narrowly outsold Sony's PlayStation 3 in 2010.
According to figures from the Association of UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE), which represents the video game industry, Xbox racked up sales worth £232 million.
The PlayStation 3, meanwhile, was slightly behind with sales of £229 million.
Overall 2.3 million consoles were sold last year, around the same figure as 2009.
As well as hardware Xbox also came out on top in terms of software.
It generated £538 million in sales, compared to £414 million for the PS3.
'Perform strongly'
That amount comes from 18.2 million Xbox games sold with 13.8 million for the PS3.
Mike Rawlinson, Director General of UKIE, said: "Despite 2010 being a tough year for the economy, the video games and interactive entertainment industry continues to perform strongly.
"[It] has something for everyone, with the market expanding into new areas, particularly online, on mobile phones and on other interactive devices."
His comments echo figures which show the number of people interested in casual and social gaming has soared.
Revenue from social network gaming topped £35 million, according to figures form IHS Screen Digest.
Overall revenue from the entire games industry in 2010 was £2.88 billion.