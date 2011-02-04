Michael Phelps to be in Xbox Kinect swimming game
Fourteen time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Phelps will front a swimming game for the Xbox Kinect.
The American swimmer, who holds seven world records, will star in Michael Phelps - Push The Limit, due for release in June 2011.
The game sees Phelps coaching players who control an up-and-coming swimmer.
The hands-free Kinect system means users will move their body to swim rather than press buttons on a controller.
Players can eventually compete against Phelps in a video game version of the Olympics.
"This definitely isn't your typical video game," Michael Phelps said.
"Push the Limit is about improving and mastering every race element from controlling your adrenaline on the block to perfectly timing your finish.
"In my world, it takes a lifetime of dedication to get one-hundredth of a second ahead, and I believe Push The Limit offers players a unique journey inside swimming."
Publisher 505 Games said: "Michael Phelps' guidance and feedback have proven invaluable to the development process.
"In-game he will mentor players in their journey from an unknown challenger to a powerful swimmer capable of beating the best in the world."