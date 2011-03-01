Food company Del Monte to put bananas in packaging
Del Monte is planning to sell single bananas in bags at places like service stations and gyms.
The price of the fruit has not yet been decided but in America they are on trial at about 62p each.
In the UK a typical loose banana costs from around 15p with Del Monte saying the bag will extend the shelf life of the banana by up to six days.
Environmental groups are criticising the move saying firms should be cutting back on packaging not creating more.
The bag is recyclable and Del Monte suggests that their new bananas will improve the taste and allow the fruit to ripen more slowly than if it was left in the open air.
Mohammed Bolaji, 23, student
"I personally just buy bananas fresh. When it's in the bag it doesn't look ripe.
"It's not worth paying what the trial prices are.
"It's just a piece of bag. When you do the costing for the bag it will come to nothing, so I don't know why I should pay that much more for a bag."
Cousins Sarah and Roxanne Ryan, both 20
Sarah said: "I think it is a good idea as it's clean and you know who's touched it and who hasn't.
"I wouldn't expect to pay more for it, though it's just cleaner."
Roxanne agreed: "I like the possibility that fewer people have pawed the banana but I wouldn't pay an extra 40p for it."