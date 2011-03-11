Drive to stop mobile premium rate "rip-off" complaints
A new drive has started to try to reduce the number of people who complain that they've been ripped off by premium rate phone services.
Thousands are losing an average of £25 each after signing up for mobile ringtones and games, according to watchdog PhonepayPlus.
It says it received more than 6,000 complaints about this last year.
It's now trying to raise awareness about the problem so people know exactly what they're signing up for.
Seventeen-year-old Sam Wright thought he was buying a £3 ringtone but ended up £30 out of pocket.
'Real problems'
"I was on a pay as you go mobile," he said.
"I used to top up about £40 every month but when I ended up buying my ringtone it turned out to be a subscription.
"It might not sound like a lot of money but that could've done lots of things for me.
"£30 is a massive loss when you lose it because it stops you from doing lots of things."
Shirley Dent from PhonepayPlus says there are two main reasons why this is happening.
She said: "On the one hand there are a few companies out there who do cause real problems.
"On the other consumers have got to read the information provided and be able to make a choice about the services they use."
That's why this new drive is trying to warn people to be careful and make sure they know what they're paying for when they buy things direct from their mobiles.
Newsbeat's been asking you what you think about premium rate phone charges.
Steph Florentiades
"There's so much small print everywhere these days that people just don't care.
"So I suppose it is down to laziness really.
"I just think people are lazy and think they'll be fine and that it won't happen to them."
Luka Jarc
"People subscribing should read the terms and conditions because it is there.
"So legally the company isn't doing anything wrong."
Corrina Antrobus
"I think the companies know exactly what they're doing.
"They're exploiting people's naivety and laziness.
"Let's face it, who reads the small print on these things?
"On the other hand we should take some time to take responsibility to check what we're signing up for."