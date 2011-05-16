Your view: West Ham are relegated from Premier League
West Ham have sacked manager Avram Grant after a relegation which co-owner David Gold described as his "worst moment" since he began supporting the team.
The Hammers went down after squandering a 2-0 lead at fellow strugglers Wigan to lose 3-2.
Just over an hour after the final whistle at the DW Stadium, a statement from the club confirmed Grant's time in charge of the east London outfit had come to an end.
The decision was made before the team left for London, with the owners deciding Grant, who was appointed on a four-year contract last summer, was no longer the right man to lead the club forward.
The statement read: "The club can confirm that Avram Grant is no longer the manager of West Ham United.
"First-team coach Kevin Keen will take charge of the team for the final home match of the season against Sunderland on Sunday 22 May."
Newsbeat gets your views on the Hammers' relegation to the Championship.
Anthony Lewis
"What hasn't gone wrong at West Ham? The owners have come in at a time when drastic change is needed.
"Previous owners bought a lot of players for the wrong prices at the wrong wages and dumped West Ham in a place they can't afford to be.
"It's something that's been coming for a long time and hopefully will give them a kick up the backside.
"Martin O'Neill was a close target until Karen Brady opened her mouth, typical Brady.
"McClaren's a target which is shocking. There's talk of Di Canio but he's got to go and learn his trade first because we're in dire straits now and we need someone who knows what they're doing."
Yusf Suleman
"Obviously I'm a bit devastated because they're the local team and it hurts to see them go down but I'm pretty sure they'll come back next year.
"I'm afraid the last game has to go down to Avram Grant 'cos if you're 2-0 up and it's that important a game then you can't be going down 3-2.
"Martin O'Neill's a good candidate or Chris Hughton, but I'll go for Martin O'Neill."
Yasin Ali
"It does hurt as it's the local team. We all wish they come straight back up next season.
"I do blame the owners in one way because they didn't replace the manager when they had to.
"The team performance wasn't up to date. Overall I blame the manager.
"Di Canio's experience won't be good enough for them.
"I hope that Scotty Parker stays at West Ham and they bring in an experienced manager who's been through all the phases of relegation and promotion."