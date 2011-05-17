Plan B says he's 'holding up' filming of The Sweeney
Plan B has said his ongoing music and film projects are delaying the recording of a new film version of classic cop series The Sweeney.
"As soon as I've finished touring in America with Adele I'm going to finish my film, finish my next album and start work on The Sweeney in November," said Plan B whose real name is Ben Drew.
"I'm kind of holding it up."
The 27-year-old from London has been cast in the film as George Carter alongside Ray Winstone.
Next projects
In the past Plan B has starred in films like gritty Brit flick Harry Brown and Adulthood.
He's already shot his debut film Ill Manors and will edit it later this summer. A release date has yet to be confirmed.
"I did that last year and I haven't had a chance to finish it," he said. "It's so important that I get the things I need to get finished completed and to the right quality.
"I could rush it out and say it's finished but I can't stand doing that."
He admitted he finds it difficult to mix his work on music and film and struggles to combine the two.
"You can't mix and edit on the road. You can try but you just can't," said Drew.
"If I'm going to be 100% up there (on stage) my mind has to be on that. When I has recording the Defamation Of Strickland Banks album I was also writing the Ill Manors script.
"When the album took off it took all my time and Ill Manors suffered. I made life really hard for myself."
Meanwhile, he said Adele, who has been dominating the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with her second album 21, deserves her success.
"I'm glad that a real artist like that is blowing up that much. It says so much about manufactured pop music when someone like Adele goes and does what she's doing in America."