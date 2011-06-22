eBay to raise fees for private 'Buy It Now' listings
- Published
eBay is introducing a flat 10% fee for private sellers using its "Buy It Now" fixed price listings from next month.
The changes will affect users trying to sell all items except mobile phones sold under contract, motor vehicles and property.
The new fees will be capped at £40 and will be introduced on 21 July.
The auction website says the changes will not affect small to medium-sized businesses or entrepreneurs trading professionally.
An eBay spokesperson said: "We want to give our buyers a range of great value prices on eBay which is why both auction-style and fixed price (or buy it now) sales are integral to eBay's business.
"[These changes] will make working out the cost of selling on eBay much simpler across the board, and still very competitive compared with other marketplaces.
"It does not affect the 180,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs trading professionally on eBay.co.uk as they are required by law to be registered as businesses and benefit from lower overall seller fees as a result.
"This means that our business sellers will continue to pass on great deals to customers."
eBay was founded in 1995 and allows anyone to sell goods online for a fixed price or as part of an auction lasting a set number of days.