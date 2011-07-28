Katie Price fails to break world book signing record
- Published
Katie Price has failed in her bid to set a new world record for the biggest book signing.
The glamour model was in Leeds trying to break the world record of 1,951 books signed by former world chess champion, Anatoly Karpov, in 2006.
A spokeswoman for her publisher, Random House, said there was "a terrific turnout" of fans who wanted copies of her new book, The Comeback Girl.
It wasn't revealed how many copies Katie Price managed to sign.
The model said it was an amazing event despite failing to break the world record.
"What a shame we didn't quite break the record but we were close," she said.
"Thanks so much to everyone who came along to support me. It's been a really brilliant day and I loved every minute.
"My fans really are the best and it was great so many of them came out to try and help me do this."
Liz Smith, records manager at Guinness World Records, said Price had shown "passion and determination" in her attempt.
She said: "Unfortunately on this occasion Katie did not successfully achieve a new record, but we hope to welcome her for another record attempt in the future."