Boris Johnson is 'Twitter's coolest politician'
- Published
Boris Johnson has been awarded the title of Twitter's coolest politician by Heat's Twitter awards.
He regularly tweets from @MayorofLondon and received thousands of votes to take the title.
Boris commented on the award saying; "I am delighted but bewildered how a middle-aged man like myself with a penchant for cycling slowly could be seen as being cool."
Alan Carr also received an accolade for funniest tweeter.
The London mayor was competing with various other politicians including David Cameron and former Deputy PM John Prescott, both finished as runners up.
