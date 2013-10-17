SXSW 2014 initial music line-up revealed for Texas

The initial line-up for the South by Southwest festival (SXSW) in Texas has been announced for 2014.

London Grammar, Drenge, Bring Me The Horizon and Eliza Doolittle are included in the first round of artists confirmed for next year's event.

More than 1,800 bands will play in 70 venues around Austin during the festival.

Next year's interactive, music and film festival takes place between 7 and 16 March.

The first batch of 183 acts from 27 countries will only be the first of many, said Elizabeth Derczo, publicist for the six-day festival and music conference.

South by Southwest was created to showcase up-and-coming acts, build industry contacts and include a handful of established talent.

In 2013, more than 25,000 people saw 2,278 acts during the festival that takes over downtown Austin every spring.

Additionally the festival features fringe and experimental acts unlikely to make the charts or appear on TV.

South by Southwest includes a film festival from 7-15 March and an interactive festival from 7-11 March.

This year for the first time there will be a series of daily keynote speakers including the likes of Girls creator Lena Dunham and founder & CEO of Blumhouse Productions Jason Blum.

British acts announced so far are as follows:

Bring Me The Horizon

Casual Sex

Dems

Eliza Doolittle

Drenge

The Dunwells

Glass Animals

Jungle

Kins

Kieran Leonard

London Grammar

Lene Lovich Band

Only Real

Pure Love

Saor Patrol

Jack Savoretti

Sweet Baboo

To Be Frank

Gabby Young & Other Animals

