SXSW 2014 initial music line-up revealed for Texas
- Published
The initial line-up for the South by Southwest festival (SXSW) in Texas has been announced for 2014.
London Grammar, Drenge, Bring Me The Horizon and Eliza Doolittle are included in the first round of artists confirmed for next year's event.
More than 1,800 bands will play in 70 venues around Austin during the festival.
Next year's interactive, music and film festival takes place between 7 and 16 March.
The first batch of 183 acts from 27 countries will only be the first of many, said Elizabeth Derczo, publicist for the six-day festival and music conference.
South by Southwest was created to showcase up-and-coming acts, build industry contacts and include a handful of established talent.
In 2013, more than 25,000 people saw 2,278 acts during the festival that takes over downtown Austin every spring.
Additionally the festival features fringe and experimental acts unlikely to make the charts or appear on TV.
South by Southwest includes a film festival from 7-15 March and an interactive festival from 7-11 March.
This year for the first time there will be a series of daily keynote speakers including the likes of Girls creator Lena Dunham and founder & CEO of Blumhouse Productions Jason Blum.
British acts announced so far are as follows:
Bring Me The Horizon
Casual Sex
Dems
Eliza Doolittle
Drenge
The Dunwells
Glass Animals
Jungle
Kins
Kieran Leonard
London Grammar
Lene Lovich Band
Only Real
Pure Love
Saor Patrol
Jack Savoretti
Sweet Baboo
To Be Frank
Gabby Young & Other Animals
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter