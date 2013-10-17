Miley Cyrus to perform at MTV Europe Music Awards 2013
Miley Cyrus will perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in November.
She will be joined by previously announced artists Katy Perry and The Killers at the event.
Cyrus caused controversy when she performed at MTV's Video Music Awards (VMAs) with Robin Thicke in August.
She was criticised after wearing a latex bra and pants, regularly sticking her tongue out and "twerking" but has since defended the performance.
She said that she wanted to "make history" at the awards ceremony in Brooklyn, New York, and that she "doesn't pay attention to the negative".
The 20-year-old star was also involved in a row with Sinead O'Connor, after the Irish singer warned her not to be exploited by the music business.
The American singer is number one in both the Official Singles Chart with Wrecking Ball, and Official Album Chart with Bangerz.
Wrecking Ball is the singer's second number one in the UK after We Can't Stop topped the chart earlier this year.
As well as performing at the EMAs, Miley Cyrus has been nominated in four categories.
She is up for best pop, best female, best video for Wrecking Ball and best US act.
Justin Timberlake and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis lead the nominations with five nods each, while Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Robin Thicke are also each up for four awards.
Will Ferrell will present the EMAs as Ron Burgundy from the Anchorman films and will appear with the evening's hosts, MC Redfoo of LMFAO and backstage host Ariana Grande.
MTV says it will announce more performers and presenters nearer the event.
The ceremony takes place at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on 10 November.
