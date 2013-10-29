Azealia Banks announces UK tour dates for March 2014
- Published
Azealia Banks has announced details of a UK tour in March 2014.
The rapper's string of four shows will start at the O2 Academy in Glasgow, before dates in Manchester and Birmingham.
The tour will finish at London's O2 Academy Brixton with a rescheduled date.
The 212 singer was due to play at the south London venue on 30 November but will now play there on 29 March 2014 instead.
Banks, 22, is due to release her debut album, Broke With Expensive Taste, early next year.
It was originally set to be released in September last year.
The New York rapper played tracks from the upcoming album during her set on the other stage at this year's Glastonbury Festival.
She also headlined Lovebox Festival in London in July.
The rapper, who came third in the BBC Sound of 2012 list, signed a record deal with Universal Music last year.
Tickets go on sale on 30 October.
The full dates for AzealiaBanks' UK 2014 tour are as follows:
Glasgow, O2 Academy - 25 March
Manchester, Academy - 26
Birmingham, O2 Academy - 27
Brixton, O2 Academy - 29
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter