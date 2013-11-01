Drake announces details of UK tour dates for early 2014
Drake has announced details of a UK tour for early 2014.
The rapper will play 11 dates across England and Scotland in March next year including two show at London's O2 Arena.
Fellow Canadian singer The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has been named as the support act for all the UK dates.
The shows follow the release of Drake's latest studio album Nothing Was the Same, which came out in September.
It is the rapper's third album and the follow-up to 2011's Take Care.
In September, he said he was sleeping at Metalworks Studios just outside Toronto to get the album finished on time.
Drake, 27, has just started a string of dates in North America as part of his Would You Like A Tour? tour.
The full list of Drake's 2014 UK tour dates is as follows:
Manchester, Phones 4u Arena - 11 and 12 March
Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena - 14
Glasgow, The Hydro - 15
Nottingham, Capital FM Arena - 16
Birmingham, The NIA - 20 and 21
Liverpool, Echo Arena - 22
London, The O2 - 24, 25 and 26
