Jonas Brothers confirm that the band is splitting up
- Published
Jonas Brothers have announced that they are splitting up.
Their publicist Jesse Derris confirmed the news but said no other details were available at the moment.
The news follows Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas cancelling their latest tour over "creative differences" earlier this month.
The brothers - aged 21, 24 and 25 and from New Jersey - formed the band in 2005 and built a fan base through their association with the Disney Channel.
Jonas Brothers released their debut album It's About Time in 2006.
Their most recent album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, was released in 2009.
New material was released earlier this year, including the single First Time, and the band had been planning to release their fifth album later this year.
The brothers told People that the breakup was unanimous and came after Nick Jonas told his brothers in a meeting earlier this month that he felt "trapped".
Nick Jonas told the publication: "It's really hard to say forever. We're closing a chapter, for sure."
In 2008, the group was nominated for the best new artist award at the 51st Grammy Awards.
All three members have starred in numerous television and film projects, including Camp Rock, Hannah Montana and the reality show Married to Jonas about Kevin and his wife Danielle Deleasa.
In July the pair announced they were expecting their first child together early next year.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter