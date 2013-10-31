Arctic Monkeys call off Birmingham gig due to illness
Arctic Monkeys have been forced to postpone a concert in Birmingham, hours before they were due on stage.
They were due to play an arena in the city but have called off the gig, citing illness.
No further details have been given as to which band member or members became ill but concert goers have been advised to retain their tickets.
The postponement came less 24 hours after the Sheffield band performed at the Mercury Prize ceremony.
They'd been nominated for their fourth album AM, but lost out to James Blake.
In a statement on the band's Twitter feed they said: "We regret to advise that due to illness, Arctic Monkeys will be unable to perform at the Birmingham LG Arena tonight (Thursday 31st October)."
"Please retain your tickets and await further information. We very much regret any inconvenience caused."
