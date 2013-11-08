Tinie Tempah 'relaxed' now that new album is released
By Chi Chi Izundu
Newsbeat entertainment reporter
- Published
Tinie Tempah says that he is relaxed now his new album, Demonstration, has been released.
The rapper made the comments after he headlined Radio 1's Teen Awards.
Tempah's second studio album was released earlier this week. The star is also gearing up for his UK arena tour, which starts in December.
When asked about how he was feeling about the release of his second album, the 25-year-old said he wanted people to "listen" and "love it".
He said: "To be quite honest with you, these past couple of weeks have been really tense in terms of getting ready to release it.
"It does always feel like you're starting again when you put out a new project."
Tempah's first record, Disc-overy, debuted at number one on the Official Album Chart.
His first single in three years, Trampoline, was released in July.
On Thursday night the star celebrated his birthday at his album launch party in London with stars like Jessie J, Little Mix and Emeli Sande.
"I'm relaxed now, [I'm] really happy," he said.
"The feedback has been great from what people have heard.
"For me it's a body of work so I just wanted to get it out there.
"I want people to get it and listen to it and hopefully they'll love it because I enjoyed making it so much."
