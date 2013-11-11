Miley Cyrus lights possible cannabis joint at MTV EMAs
By Sinead Garvan
Newsbeat music reporter in Amsterdam
- Published
Miley Cyrus lit what appeared to be a cannabis joint on stage at the MTV EMAs in Amsterdam last night (11 November).
The singer was accepting her award for best video for Wrecking Ball.
She opened her bag, took out the rolled up cigarette and lit it in front of the crowd.
The drug is not legal in the Netherlands but you will not be prosecuted for having a small amount in your possession and it is sold openly in cafes in the city.
The fans in Amsterdam did not seem to find it offensive.
Oli Britton, 19, travelled from London to watch the show.
"She doesn't care, that's what everyone loves about her," he said about Cyrus.
"Everyone's licensed to do what they want with themselves, everyone can look after themselves, she's just living life to the full."
The 20-year-old performed twice during the ceremony, opening the show with We Can't Stop.
She later silenced the room with a powerful vocal performance of Wrecking Ball, stood in front of a video of her crying.
Ariana Grande got some of the biggest screams on the red carpet earlier in the evening.
Speaking to Newsbeat about Cyrus, she said: "I got to see her rehearsal, it was amazing, I saw her sing Wrecking Ball and it was beautiful.
"I think there are amazing female artists out there right now, but she is killing the game right now. She is amazing."
Meanwhile at the event, Eminem picked up best hip hop act and the global icon award.
Bruno Mars won for best song, while Justin Bieber and Katy Perry picked up best male and female.
There were performances from Snoop Dogg, Kings of Leon and The Killers.
Calvin Harris lost out to Avicii for best electronic act but told Newsbeat he was excited to be there.
"It's great that there's an electronic category at this event," he said.
"Just having people like myself, Afrojack, Avicii at a pop award ceremony is awesome."
30 Seconds to Mars picked up best alternative act, beating Arctic Monkeys for the fan voted awards.
"We're just happy to be at the party, enjoy the insanity, it's our fifth time at the EMAs and we have a lot of gratitude," frontman Jared Leto said.
The MTV EMAs will take place in Glasgow in 2014, where they will be held at the brand new SSE Hydro venue.
