Arctic Monkeys announce two outdoor gigs in London
By Chi Chi Izundu
Newsbeat entertainment reporter
- Published
Arctic Monkeys have announced two outdoor gigs next year in London's Finsbury Park.
The 50,000 capacity shows will take place on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 May 2014.
The band have also announced their support acts will be Tame Impala, Miles Kane and new band Royal Blood.
The announcement comes after the band postponed two concerts earlier this month because lead singer Alex Turner was diagnosed with laryngitis.
They had to call off a Halloween night gig in Birmingham hours before they were due on stage.
They also had to reschedule a gig in Glasgow for the 21 November.
Arctic Monkey's fifth album, AM, went to number one earlier this year and was nominated for the Mercury prize.
