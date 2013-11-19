Lily Allen to play Glastonbury Festival set in 2014
Lily Allen says she will be performing at next summer's Glastonbury Festival.
The singer revealed the news during an interview on Radio 1's Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw.
"I'm playing Glastonbury," she said. "It's official. I got the news yesterday (Monday). You can catch me, I'm doing an acoustic session at the stone circle on Sunday night."
The star is making her comeback after having two children and setting up her own clothing business.
The video for her new single, Hard Out Here, debuted last week and she sings on the John Lewis Christmas advert.
The star, 28, has also confirmed that she will be touring around the UK next year.
"I've got a gig before that [Glastonbury] but that's the first big thing that I'm going to be doing.
"Then I'll do 16 weeks of festivals over the summer and then tour.
"It's probably the best festival. That and Fuji Rock festival in Japan are my two favourites."
The singer will release her third studio album next year ahead of her live shows.
She released her last record It's Not Me, It's You in 2009.
She told Nick Grimshaw that she is excited about the prospect of playing live and will be trying to make her older tracks more relevant.
"Between now and Christmas I'm starting to curate the live show and do extended versions of some of the songs and remixing and making the show sound a bit clubbier," she said.
"If Smile came on the radio I would be like, 'Uhh. Get me out of here.'"
Lily Allen also talked about her new single and why she had written it.
She said it's mainly about young women taking control of their own lives.
"It was a statement of where I was and the pressure I felt I was under. The chorus was about reclaiming the B word - bitch.
"I definitely wanted to do something provocative. The song is a feminist statement in itself.
"I'm not trying to tell people that are much older what feminism is. It's more about empowering younger people. It's a satirical video.
"The sentiment for me is that, if you want to take your clothes off and be sexy, that's fine but do it for yourself. Don't let somebody else dictate to you as to whether that's what you should be doing."
