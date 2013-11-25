NME Awards 2014 to be sponsored by Austin, Texas
Next year's NME Awards are to be sponsored by a city in the US.
The ceremony, which will be held on Wednesday 26 February at the O2 Academy Brixton, in London, will be supported by Austin in the state of Texas.
"No city in the world does more to support live music than Austin, Texas," said Mike Williams, editor of NME.
He added: "They pack in a mindboggling amount of amazing festivals into a year, each of which seems to get better every time."
The city is home to a number of world famous music events including Austin City Limits and SXSW.
"Austin represents a long established and world renowned musical legacy and we're looking forward to globalising that image," said Bob Lander, president and CEO of the Austin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The city will also sponsor the best international band category at the event.
At the 2013 ceremony, The Rolling Stones were named best live band, and their documentary Crossfire Hurricane landed the best film prize.
Meanwhile Biffy Clyro were named best British band and The Killers landed the best international band prize.
Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr took NME's "godlike genius" award.
