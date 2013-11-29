Disclosure and Rudimental to headline Hideout festival
Hideout Festival has announced the first acts for its 2014 line-up.
Disclosure and Rudimental will play DJ sets and will be joined by Shy FX, Redlight and Wilkinson among others at the event at Zrce Beach on the island of Pag, in the west of Croatia.
Gorgon City, Ben Pearce and Artwork are also on the bill for the festival which takes place between 30 June and 3 July.
BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra DJs Friction, B. Traits and Skream will also play at the fourth edition of Hideout.
Bondax, Andy C and Breach will play alongside the two mercury prize-nominated headliners.
Chase & Status, Julio Bashmore and SBTRKT were among the performers at Hideout Festival 2013.
There has been a recent rise in summer music festivals in Croatia with the likes of Outlook, Garden Festival and the launch of Unknown festival last year.
Tom Baker, the organiser of Unknown and London's Field Day festivals, told Newsbeat that it was important for festivals like Hideout to be innovative to survive in a "close to saturated" market.
He added: "Hideout has run successfully in Croatia already so they know the audience, tap into the local market and involve the local people."
Tickets for hideout 2014 go on sale from 10am on 29 November.
