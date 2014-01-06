Ed Sheeran announces 11 UK tour dates for October 2014
Ed Sheeran has announced details of a UK tour for 2014.
The singer will start the string of 11 shows in Belfast on Wednesday 8 October before playing two dates at London's O2 Arena.
He will also perform in Birmingham, Manchester and Nottingham during the tour, which finishes on 30 October in Glasgow.
The singer is expected to release the follow-up to 2011's debut album + later this year.
In the week leading up to the announcement about the tour, the singer tweeted about adding the final tracks to the new album and wrote: "I'm so excited to put this album out. So excited."
Sheeran's debut album went to number one in the Official Album Chart and number five in the American Billboard 200 chart.
The singer also released six UK top 40 singles from + including Lego House, Drunk and You Need Me, I Don't You.
Since releasing his first album Sheeran has also collaborated on singles with Wretch 32, Devlin, and most recently Taylor Swift, who the singer supported on her Red tour of North America.
Ed Sheeran also co-wrote One Direction's 2012 single Little Things.
The 22-year-old also recently wrote a track for The Hobbit sequel The Desolation of Smaug.
The song, I See Fire, was the singer's first solo release for two years and has been named on the long list for the best song award at this year's Oscars.
When the track was released Sheeran tweeted that I See Fire would not feature on his upcoming album.
Sheeran has been named alongside 2013 Mercury Prize winner James Blake and Kendrick Lemar in the best new artist category for the 2014 Grammy Awards.
The tickets for October's shows will go on sale on 10 January.
Ed Sheeran's UK tour dates are as follows:
Odyssey Arena, Belfast - 8 October
First Direct Arena, Leeds - 11
The O2, London - 12
The O2, London - 13
LG Arena, Birmingham - 19
LG Arena, Birmingham - 20
Capital FM Arena, Nottingham - 23
Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - 25
Phones 4U Arena, Manchester - 27
Phones 4U Arena, Manchester - 28
SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow - 30
