Wild Beasts reveal details of a new album and UK tour
Wild Beasts have revealed details of a new album and five UK tour dates.
Their fourth album, Present Tense, will be released on 24 February. The band revealed their new song Wanderlust on Zane Lowe's Radio 1 show on Tuesday night.
The band will play six dates on a headline UK tour, including a gig at London's Brixton Academy, in March and April.
Other shows on the tour include dates in Manchester and Bristol.
Present Tense is the follow-up to 2011's Smother and was recorded in London and Bath.
Talking to Zane Lowe about the album, singer Hayden Thorpe said: "It's our fourth album and it feels like there's a huge responsibility to do justice to what we want to achieve.
"This is our life and the last three albums have only ever opened up possibilities of what we can do. I don't really know a life outside of this."
The British four piece's second album, Two Dancers, was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2010 but lost out to The xx.
They released their debut album Limbo, Panto in 2008.
Wild Beasts' 2014 tour dates are as follows:
Albert Hall, Manchester - 26 March
The Arches, Glasgow - 27
O2 Academy, Bristol - 30
Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge - 31
Brixton Academy, London - 1 April
