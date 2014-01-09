Lily Allen announces gig supporting children's charity
- Published
Lily Allen has announced that she will be performing at a gig in aid of a children's charity.
The singer will headline City Rocks at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 1 April, along with Maverick Sabre and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
The concert is in aid of Coram, a charity which helps vulnerable children and young people and gives them a "fulfilling life".
Tickets for the event will go on sale at 9am on Friday 10 January.
Lily Allen recently returned to the Official Singles Chart with her number one track Somewhere Only We Know.
She took a break from music while having her children Ethel Mary, aged two, and one-year-old Marnie Rose, but has since revealed she will be releasing a third album.
The 28-year-old is also due to play Glastonbury Festival in June.
Maverick Sabre was nominated for the Critics' Choice Award at the Brits in 2012.
He has had top 20 hits with his singles Let Me Go and I Need.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor competed in the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing with professional partner Brendan Cole and came fourth.
She is due to release her fifth studio album, Wanderlust, later this month.
Coram has been helping vulnerable children since it was first established as the Foundling Hospital in 1739.
The event has been selected by the Royal Albert Hall as its first ever charity of the year.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter