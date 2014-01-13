Alt-J reassure fans about future without bassist Gwil
By Sinead Garvan
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
British four piece Alt-J have reassured fans they will continue without Gwil Sainsbury who has quit the band.
The announcement about the group's bassist was made on Twitter over the weekend.
The post read: "With regret, Gwil is leaving Alt-J. This is purely a personal decision and as our best friend we support him completely."
The three remaining members have now released a further statement saying they will stay together.
It said: "Both Alt-J and Infectious (the band's record label) would like to reassure fans that the band remain excited about the future and are set to return to the studio very soon to begin work on the follow up to 2012's Barclaycard Mercury Prize winning An Awesome Wave."
They did not give any further information as to why Gwil has decided to leave the band or who will replace him.
He was one of the founding members of the group, they met at Leeds University in 2007.
Alt-J went on to experience a huge amount of success following the release of An Awesome Wave in May 2012.
The four piece won the Mercury Prize in 2012, were nominated for three Brit Awards and picked up Album of The Year at the Ivor Novello's in 2013.
Last year they performed at festivals across the UK, including Glastonbury, Radio 1's Big Weekend and Reading and Leeds.
They also sold out dates in America and produced the track Buffalo for the film Silver Linings Playbook.
Alt-J count Yoko Ono, Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus amongst their celebrity fans.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter