Seven bands who have lost a star and carried on
By Sinead Garvan
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
Alt-J announced their bassist Gwil Sainsbury has decided to quit the band after one album.
Gave a look at other bands who have lost members after releasing a successful debut album.
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys' original line-up included Andy Nicholson on bass.
He left the band after they released their debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, in 2006.
Nicholson said he was leaving to concentrate on his own project.
He also added he couldn't handle the band's success and fame - he was replaced by Nick O'Malley. The group have kept the same line-up ever since.
Razorlight
Christian Smith-Pancorvo was the original drummer of Razorlight.
He quit the band after the release of their debut album Up All Night in 2004.
He was replaced by Andy Burrows who also quit the group in 2009 to start his own band I Am Arrows.
Oasis
Tony McCarroll was one of the founding members of Oasis.
He played drums on their debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994.
Tension grew between McCarroll and Noel Gallagher and he eventually left the band.
He was replaced by Alan White who is still the longest-serving drummer for Oasis. He left in 2004 and was replaced by Zak Starkey.
Kasabian
Christopher Karloff was the original guitarist with Kasabian and one of its founding members.
Karloff, who was one of the band's main songwriters, left during the recording of their second album Empire.
A message on their website said he was asked to leave the band due to "artistic and creative differences".
Since then, there have been suggestions he left for personal reasons.
He was replaced full-time by the band's touring guitarist Jay Mehler.
The xx
The xx were originally a four-piece who met at school.
The electronic trio were previously joined by guitarist Baria Qureshi, who is on their debut self-titled album.
Towards the end of 2009, Qureshi left the group.
Later, it was revealed that the rest of the band made the decision with singer Romy Madley-Croft describing the split as feeling "like a divorce".
Qureshi was never replaced.
Foals
Foals was originally formed by Andrew Mears, who only appears on the band's first 7" Try This on Your Piano/Look at My Furrows of Worry.
He moved on to form Youthmovies who split up in 2010.
At the time, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis paid tribute to the band.
"Suffice to say none of us would be in the position we're in without their inimitable contribution to music, our lives and psyches," he said.
"Without Andrew in particular, Foals would definitely NOT exist."
Edwin Congreave became the new keyboardist for the Mercury-nominated band Foals and is still in the line-up.
