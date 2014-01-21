Limp Bizkit are added to Sonisphere Festival line-up
Limp Bizkit are among 10 acts to be added to the line-up for Sonisphere Festival.
Anthrax, Carnifex and Dropkick Murphys have also been confirmed for the event at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire on 4-6 July.
Metallica, Iron Maiden and The Prodigy will headline Sonisphere, which is returning after a two-year break.
It is a festival exclusive for Limp Bizkit who have sold out their upcoming UK tour.
The American metal band still hold the record for the fastest-selling rock album ever for Chocolate Starfish & The Hotdog Flavoured Water.
They will perform on the Friday night as guests of headliners The Prodigy.
Thrash metal veterans, Anthrax, have played every Sonisphere Festival to date and return this year.
"It's one of those phone calls you only dream about," said guitarist Scott Ian.
"I'm so excited for Anthrax to be a part of the biggest and best Sonisphere ever. Can't wait to destroy Knebworth again."
It will be the first time death metal outfit Carnifex have played a UK festival.
"We plan on bringing a massive set filled with your favourite Carnifex songs and tracks from the new album," said singer Scott Lewis.
"You won't want to miss it."
Chas & Dave, Devin Townsend Project, The Sisters of Mercy, Silverstein, The Virginmarys and Voodoo Six have also been added.
Alice In Chains, Slayer, Mastodon, Airbourne, Ghost, Gojira and Karnivool all joined the bill earlier this month.
Knebworth House is also celebrating 40 years of concerts in its grounds.
Over the years the likes of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Genesis, Oasis and Robbie Williams have all played there.
